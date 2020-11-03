IMPACT Wrestling star and current tag team champion Josh Alexander recently spoke to WrestleZone to talk about The North’s goals in the company, and how they hope to raise the bar of tag team wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.

The North’s initial goal being to raise the bar for tag team wrestling:

Our goal was to—myself and Ethan Page, we grew up fans of TNA. We were fans of the tag team divisions they had before, and some crazy and awesome teams have come through here. And then, you’re right, the talent pool fell off and the quality of tag team wrestling fell off but that was our initial goal. We wanted to win the Tag Team Championship and make a name for ourselves, and in doing so we wanted to build tag team wrestling because we love that more than anything. So now that it’s become this hot free-agent destination for these tag teams and they want to join in the fun and challenge themselves. It’s better for pro wrestling as a whole I think and it’s better for us because we get bigger and better challenges to make a name for ourselves.

What they want their legacy in IMPACT to be: