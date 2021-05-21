IMPACT X-Division champion Josh Alexander was a recent guest on the See You Next Tuesday podcast to discuss the AEW/IMPACT crossover, which the Walking Weapson admits has its flaws. He also names Kenny Omega as one of his top future matchups. Highlights are below.

How portions of the IMPACT/AEW crossover have been lame:

I mean, portions of it have been super lame, obviously. I think — especially with the Rich [Swann] and Kenny [Omega] thing, Rich never showed up on Dynamite. I thought that was super strange but, you know, it’s definitely a good thing business-wise. It’ll just get more eyes on IMPACT regardless of what the booking or anything else is. I think there’s an opportunity to make stars on both sides by people jumping back and forth a little bit. So some of our guys could show up on Dynamite and showcase ourselves to bring the eyes back to like Thursday nights with IMPACT and then some of their guys can come over that might be less experienced and stuff, only doing [AEW] Dark and show what they can do.

Thinks Kenny Omega is his best match-up currently in IMPACT:

I would love to wrestle Kenny [Omega]. I think probably out of anybody in IMPACT, I’d have the best match with him. Just style-wise, how we match up. That’s just me personally. There’s matches I’d wanna see obviously but, I think I would tear it up. Win or lose, you know?

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)