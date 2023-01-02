Josh Alexander is set to break the record as the longest-reigning Impact World Champion soon.

Alexander has held the title for 254 days, putting him just two days behind Bobby Roode’s 2011 – 2012 reign for the longest reign.

Alexander won the title at Impact Rebellion in April of 2022. The Impact World Championship was launched in 2007.

The longest reign for that title when it was under the NWA banner was Jeff Jarrett’s 305-day run from June 2004 until April 2005. Alexander would need to stay champion until February 22nd to top Jarrett’s record.