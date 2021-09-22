Impact X Division Champion Josh Alexander will kick off Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode to address his big Bound For Glory announcement.

As noted, Victory Road saw Alexander retain the X Division Title over Chris Sabin to cement his legacy as one of the greatest X Division Champions of all time. He then confronted Impact World Champion Christian Cage, after Cage’s win over Ace Austin, and said, “Bound For Glory… Option C.” Impact then confirmed that Alexander will exercise Option C to relinquish the X Division Title in exchange for an Impact World title shot against Cage at Bound For Glory on October 23 in Las Vegas.

Impact has also announced an intergender match for Thursday’s show as Chelsea Green takes on Rohit Raju. This comes after Raju faced Matt Cardona in a No DQ match at Victory Road, but was beaten down by Raju and Shera until Green returned to even the odds.

Below is the updated line-up for Thursday’s Impact:

* Josh Alexander kicks off the show and will discuss exercising Option C to relinquish the X Division Title for a match with Impact World Champion Christian Cage at Bound For Glory

* Hikuleo vs. David Finlay

* Mickie James appears as her feud with Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo continues

* Chelsea Green vs. Rohit Raju

