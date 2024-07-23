A new segment has been announced for the July 25th episode of TNA Impact!

Former world champion Josh Alexander will address the TNA universe following the events of this weekend’s Slammiversary premium live event. The Walking Weapon competed in the multi-man main event matchup, which was eventually won by Nic Nemeth, for the world championship.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TNA IMPACT!

-Jordynne Grace & Eric Young vs. Hammerstone & Ash By Elegance

-We’ll hear from Josh Alexander