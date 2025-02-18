– As is customary, numerous New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) contracts were up for renewal at the start of the year. As of early February, several wrestlers had yet to sign new deals but remained active with the promotion.

Among those whose contracts were set to expire were Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Kevin Knight, and Zack Sabre Jr., with negotiations for new agreements reportedly in progress. Finlay has already been confirmed for upcoming events, suggesting that some deals are moving forward.

While the contract renewal process in January was slow, discussions between NJPW and its talent have been ongoing.

– The first post-TNA Wrestling booking for “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander has been announced. The former TNA Champion surfaced on social media on Tuesday to announce he will be appearing at the Johnny I Pro Live Show on February 22, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

