Lio Rush will be replacing Josh Alexander at Thursday’s Impact Wrestling x NJPW Multiverse United pay-per-view.

It was announced last week that Alexander had to relinquish the Impact World Title due to a torn triceps. A new champion will be crowned when Kushida takes on Steve Maclin at Impact Rebellion on April 16. Rebellion was originally set to feature Maclin vs. Alexander.

Alexander was also scheduled to defend the title against Kushida at Multiverse United this week. Now Impact has booked Kushida vs. Rush in a standard singles bout.

The Impact x NJPW “Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive” pay-per-view is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 from a sold out Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA, as a part of WrestleCon, and during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Weekend. The pre-show will begin at 10:45pm ET on FITE, then the main card will begin at 11pm ET. Below is the updated card:

NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA (c)

Impact X-Division Title Six-Way Scramble

Kevin Knight vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rocky Romero vs. Rich Swann vs. Clark Connors vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for a Shot at the Impact World Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Masha Slamovich

Winner will face Jordynne Grace for the vacant Knockouts World Title at Rebellion. If champion Mickie James is cleared to compete, then a Triple Threat will be held at Rebellion with James, Grace and the Fatal 4 Way winner.

Kushida vs. Lio Rush

Jeff Cobb vs. Moose

Hiroshi Tanahashi (replacing the injured Will Ospreay) vs. Mike Bailey

PCO, Fred Rosser, Sami Callihan and Alex Coughlin vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Eddie Edwards and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry

Countdown To Multiverse United Pre-show

Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd

