Josh Barnett appears to be closing the chapter on one of WrestleMania weekend’s most unique events.

At least for now.

Following his victory over Yuji Nagata in the main event of Bloodsport XV, Josh Barnett made a surprising announcement regarding the future of the hard-hitting showcase.

According to Barnett, the latest installment of Bloodsport will be the last “for the foreseeable future,” putting the long-running concept on hiatus after years of carving out a distinct identity during WrestleMania festivities.

That’s a notable shift.

Originally launched in 2018 by Matt Riddle, the Bloodsport brand quickly gained traction for its shoot-style presentation, eliminating ropes and emphasizing a more realistic, fight-based approach. Barnett took over the reins in 2019 after Riddle signed with WWE, and under his guidance, the event evolved into a can’t-miss attraction for fans looking for something different.

Over the years, Bloodsport has featured a mix of talent from across the wrestling and combat sports worlds, including names from WWE, AEW, and NJPW, further cementing its reputation as a cross-promotional showcase.

The April 17 event was no exception.

In one of the featured bouts, Natalya, also known as Nattie, picked up a gritty win over Shayna Baszler, leaving her bloodied in the process and adding another hard-hitting chapter to the event’s legacy.