Josh Barnett appeared on WrestleTalk’s Wrestling Daily show to talk about a wide range of topics to promote the forthcoming Bloodsport events this month.

During it, he gave praise to current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. He thinks Lashley is criminally underrated.

“No sh*t [Lashley would be perfect for Bloodsport]. Absolutely. There’s no way I could pull Lashley from the WWE, nor would they allow it and I get it. I think he is — I mean hell, even with the stuff he’s doing now, I still think he’s underrated. Bobby Lashley is criminally underrated, I think he’s an incredible wrestler and the guy can fight for real too because not only have I trained him and been in his corner, in fact every time I’ve been in Bobby Lashley’s corner he’s won, so absolutely, plus we’re 1-1 against each other right now. I got a win over him in IGF [Inoki Genome Federation], he’s got a win over me in IMPACT. Yeah, wouldn’t mind having ‘ole Bobby back in the ring so I can take him down, put him on his back. Don’t let him lie to you. Don’t let him try to say that I’ve never taken him down.”

H/T to PostWrestling