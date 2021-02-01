Alex McCarthy from TalkSport has revealed that MMA figher turned pro-wrestler Josh Barnett will be bringing back his popular Bloodsport events later this month.

The shows, which are the 4th and 5th incarnations and always done in conjunction with Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), will take place on Saturday February 13th and Saturday February 20th. A promo video was also released showcasing some of Bloodsports fiercest competitors including Davey Boy Smith Jr, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Calvin Tankman, Simon Grimm, and more. Check it out below.

BREAKING: As @JoshLBarnett told me on talkWRESTLING, @JBBloodsport is back with TWO shows this month. Saturday, February 13 and a week later on February 20 Bloodsport returns for their first shows of 2021 and the cards look great 👀 And hey, that’s my voice in this video! pic.twitter.com/qGFCzjSqOT — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 1, 2021

Bloodsport features a hybrid MMA/pro-wrestling style, and has seen top talents from all the over the world. Past competitors have been Minoru Suzuki, former NXT champion Karrion Kross, and former AEW champion Jon Moxley.