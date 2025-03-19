The announcements for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII show during WrestleMania 41 Week continue to surface.

Ahead of the show, which takes place during WWE’s WrestleMania 41 Week, on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Josh Barnett hyped a big name for the show.

“You’re not going to believe who’s coming to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XIII…announcement in [one hour],” Barnett wrote via X on Wednesday.

An hour later, as promised, Barnett returned and announced that WWE Superstar Pete Dunne will be working for the 4/17 show in “Sin City.”

“A ‘Strong Style’ Englishman, from the tough, industrial city of Birmingham,” Barnett wrote. “He has no problem trading blows or submission holds – wherever the fight goes, this ‘Bruiserweight’ wrestler is up for it. Pete Dunne is coming to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XIII.”

Also scheduled for the show are Natalya, Jonathan Gresham, Leyla Hirsch and many others.

