MMA star turned pro-wrestler Josh Barnett was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to hype up this weekend’s Bloodsport pay per view with GCW, and discuss one of the events marquee performers, MLW superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. Highlights are below.

On Smith taking on Josh Alexander at Bloodsport tomorrow:

“Two very established individuals, two very technical individuals, the Canadian thing just seemed to be circumstance. It just worked out that way, but I just really felt that there was something there between both of their skill sets and strengths. Although, there is always one major thing that is, I’m sure, going to play a factor and that’s the fact that Harry is substantially, well, maybe not substantially, but decently bigger than Alexander. But that also is something to see, what sort of strategy Alexander comes up with, how to nullify that. A guy that’s been around as long as he has, that’s as technical as he is, you can only expect that he’s got a plan.”

How Smith is a maniac and often gets frustrated:

“He does. He does very much so, and to be honest, that’s always been the case. It’s just that Harry, he doesn’t always open up to the public about, well, what an actual maniac he is deep down inside. I’ve seen him in the gym tearing people limb from limb. I’ve seen him get utterly frustrated with not performing to the ability in full-on MMA sparring and just drop his hand to just let a guy hit him like six-seven times because he’s so mad at himself and get back to it.”

Says he could help Smith if he wanted an MMA career:

“Hard to say. I mean, if that’s something he wants, he knows I’ll do it for him. I’ll get it all set up, and I’ll run his training camp. People aren’t all that aware it seems, but I’ve been working with Harry Smith since before he ever even went to the WWE and before he was even old enough to drink. He’ll probably pull someone’s arm off and beat him with it.”