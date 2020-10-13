During his appearance on WINCLY, Josh Barnett spoke on the possibility of joining the WWE as a coach, noting that he could potentially be interested but doesn’t believe that the timing is right. Here’s what he had to say:

I know people at WWE, and we have conversations, but there’s nothing in the works as far as going over there and training folks or any of that kind of thing. I’m moving forward with Bloodsport as much as possible and a bunch of other things, but the option, I guess, is always there. If that’s something that they want or something that we think would be a good idea, then I guess we’ll do it.

Credit: WINCLY.