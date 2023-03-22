Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett recently appeared on the Comedy Store Wrestling podcast to hype up this year’s GCW Bloodsport 9 event, which takes place on March 30th from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.

During his interview, Barnett spoke about how he wishes WWE talents could compete at Bloodsport, specifically Shayna Baszler, who he believes would really excel. Barnett later names several AEW talents he would like to work with in the future. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wishes Shayna Baszler could compete at Bloodsport:

I want Shayna Baszler. If there was anywhere else that was really meant for her, it’s this.

On the rumors of WWE and GCW working together and how he wishes he could use WWE talents:

Those rumors were incorrect. Whatever that could have been, isn’t how the rumors were trying to describe it, they didn’t understand. As much as I have good relationships with people in WWE, they are very protective of their talent. Even if I was proposing to do something where I was going to do nothing but elevate that talent, they still have a big control on what they do and where they go. I understand it. I wish I could use WWE talent, some of them, there is some very quality people there, but it’s a machine.

AEW wrestlers he wishes could compete in Bloodsport:

Malakai Black. I would love to have him there. I have spoken to him about it. Samoa Joe, I would like him. Kyle O’Reilly. Bryan Danielson. We’ve been on the road together, I’ve coached him a little bit on some submission and catch stuff. He’s a phenomenal example of professional wrestling where he would do jiu-jitsu and submission wrestling on his own time to just become a better wrestler, whether he’s going to go work matches or really fight someone. It’s really commendable.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)