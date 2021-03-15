MMA and pro-wrestling superstar Josh Barnett recently spoke with the Wrestling Inc. Daily about the possibility of former WWE and UFC champion Brock Lesnar competing in one of his Bloodsport events. Hear what Barnett had to say below.

Says he doesn’t have the financial access to lure in Brock Lesnar:

“I have no access to the kind of funds to make that happen. I’ve also reached out to Cain Velasquez through his management. We’re just not capable of — money is too much of an issue there, and that’s fair because nobody has to do anything for us. Nobody owes us any real favors that way. If someone like Cain, well, I could make an offer to Brock, but there’s nothing I could do that would entice Brock Lesnar considering the kind of money that he makes and has made so that’s totally fine.

Still thinks Bloodsport would be a good platform for Lesnar:

“But my appeal is always that there is no better place for people that really want to just show exactly who they are in that professional wrestling ring, in the rawest environment possible with all the other stuff stripped away and just let whatever is inside their soul shine out. There’s no place better for it than Bloodsport, and if that interests you, then we got something for you, but if you’re looking at it as a business transaction, which I won’t fault you either, we’re working on it but some things are more important than money.”

On who Lesnar would face at Bloodsport:

“Well, I’d probably send him to voicemail right off the bat because I wouldn’t recognize the number, and then I’d have to call him back, something like that. There’s more than a few people that I could think of capable of meeting Brock Lesnar in the Bloodsport ring. We don’t lack for capable and wanting fighters.”