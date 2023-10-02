Josh Barnett is feeling grateful.

The former UFC champion and pro-wrestling star took to social media to comment on his showdown with Claudio Castagnoli at last night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, a show that was dedicated to the life of Antonio Inoki. The Warmaster, who came up short in his bout against the Swiss-Superman, thanked AEW for providing the field of battle. He also tells Claudio that he looks forward to when they could do it again.

Claudio was all I hoped to find in the ring and even more so; arguably more than even he knows lies still within him. Fights like these are something that will get me grab my boots and travel to any corner of the globe. I live for it. Thank @AEW for providing such field of battle for us to wage war. It was a pleasure and doubly so to do it in my hometown. @ClaudioCSRO, we’ll meet again my friend. Keep raising the bar, because I’ll always be waiting. Onward into countless battles.

