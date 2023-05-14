Josh Barnett is set to make his debut for Pro Wrestling NOAH.
The promotion announced today via Twitter that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion will be taking on Masakatsu Funaki in a GHC Martial Arts Rules match at the NOAH event, which takes place on September 3rd from Osaka, Japan.
Barnett regularly competes at his yearly Bloodsport events with GCW, which is a pro-wrestling/MMA style hybrid.