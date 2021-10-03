Josh Barnett announced on his official Twitter account that he will be in action at the GCW Bloodsport 7 event on October 22nd at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.

Minoru Suzuki, Calvin Tankman, Yuya Uemura, Yoya, ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor, Killer Kelly and Marina Shafir have already been confirmed to appear. He wrote the following on Twitter:

“War…War, is ageless. War, has always been there. War, will always be there. War is the occupation and Josh Barnett is the master of it. The Warmaster is bringing the brutality to LA – Josh Barnett’s: #Bloodsport.”