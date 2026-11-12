The ongoing dispute over the origins and ownership of Bloodsport continued on Thursday, with Josh Barnett firing back at allegations made by Matt Riddle.

Riddle took to social media on Wednesday to claim that the original concept for Bloodsport came from him, while accusing Barnett of attempting to take control of something he didn’t create. Riddle also recalled a conversation between the two during WrestleMania Week, claiming he made it clear to Barnett that Bloodsport did not belong to him.

“I’m very happy and proud of where Bloodsport went after I got signed to WWE but the rules, the idea and even the name all came from me,” Riddle wrote. “It was my show and my vision and WWN and GCW made it possible along with all the talented wrestlers that participated.”

Riddle went on to expand on his allegations, specifically addressing Barnett’s involvement with the event and sharing his recollection of their alleged conversation earlier this year.

“One thing I can say with 100% certainty is Josh Barnett did not create or even help with the original Bloodsport and then tried to take it for himself,” Riddle continued. “Even when I saw him at wrestlemania this past year he said there wouldn’t be anymore Bloodsports then I replied “that’s not your choice, you don’t own Bloodsport”. And that was said with a smile and no malice but at the end of the day Bloodsport will continue and I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Barnett has since issued a lengthy response of his own, disputing Riddle’s account of their conversation and taking aim at the original 2018 event, which he characterized as a “loose, amateurish” version of what Bloodsport would eventually become.

“Let’s go with conversations that never happened for $500 Alex,” Barnett began his lengthy response statement. This is hilarious. Last we saw each other was backstage at natural Born Killers and none of that was said.”

That was only the beginning of Barnett’s response, as the former UFC Heavyweight Champion acknowledged that he had no involvement in Riddle’s original event before arguing that the concept required significant changes when he became involved. He also criticized the original presentation for its similarities to the 1988 film of the same name.

“What you did say here that was correct is that I had nothing to do with your initial show, which is why it looked second rate at best compared to what I’ve created,” he continued. “You call creation using the font and name from a movie, using the theme song from a movie, it’s practically like you just ripped off most everything from the movie Bloodsport and then tried to run with it. When I came on board I immediately told Brett that not only did this thing need so much help, but that there’s no way we’re going to sit here and use all this IP from some company that we don’t own because that’s absolutely stupid.”

Barnett continued by drawing a distinction between what Riddle originally put together and the version of Bloodsport that developed under his direction. He maintained that he was responsible for transforming the event into a more complete concept, even suggesting that wrestlers who participated in both versions would support his assessment.

“What you put together in 2018 was a loose, amateurish execution of an idea,” he stated. “The logo, themes, music, those “rules” that you speak of were merely the bare minimum and much of it was stolen from a property that already existed. What I’ve created is a complete and total event and concept. When gcw reached out to me, I said that the entire thing that you had created was unsuitable and needed to be completely overhauled – which I did. Go ask any of the wrestlers that competed on your show that have also competed in mine, and you will get the same answer.”

The MMA legend and longtime pro wrestling veteran wrapped up his statement by emphasizing his personal connection to Bloodsport, while also taking one final shot at Riddle over the spelling of the event’s name.

“There is only one Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport because there is only one Josh Barnett – the person behind its heart and soul,” he wrote. “P.S. It’s “Bloodsport” not “Blood Sport”, even in the logo you were ripping off it’s one word.”

The public back-and-forth comes amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Bloodsport and Barnett’s involvement with the event.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Barnett revealed that he has been shopping the Bloodsport concept to potential investors. He also indicated that he was not consulted about GCW’s plans to revive the event.

GCW recently announced Bloodsport Reborn, although the promotion has yet to reveal additional details about the project.

The first Bloodsport event took place on April 5, 2018, under the name Matt Riddle’s Bloodsport. Barnett became associated with the series the following year, with subsequent events promoted under his name.