Two new matches have been penciled in for the next Bloodsport show.

It was announced this week that Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI show will feature an AEW/ROH vs. MLW showdown, with Josh Woods of “The Premier Athletes” squaring off against Timothy Thatcher.

Additionally, Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat in a match featuring two TNA Wrestling stars was also officially announced for the upcoming event.

Previously announced for the Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI show scheduled for July 28 in Brooklyn, New York is Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita, Mike Santana vs. Homicide, “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA, The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) will compete, and Charlie Dempsey will be in action.