Josh Mathews is set to return to commentary for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode.

Mathews left the Impact announce team back in January as he was promoted to the role of Senior Producer. Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown then took over, but now PWInsider reports that Striker will be missing several episodes going forward. Mathews and D’Lo will call the action until Striker can return.

It was noted that Striker is still with the company but has to take some time off to handle outside commitments. There is no word yet on when he will be back.

On a related note, Impact is now advertising a tag team match for tonight’s show with Sami Callihan and Moose vs. The Good Brothers. It was previously announced that Callihan will open the show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Impact and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Sami Callihan will open the show

* Sami Callihan and Moose vs. The Good Brothers

* NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima will make his debut

* X-Division Champion Josh Alexander and Petey Williams vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh

* Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Impact World Tag Team Champions Rhino and Joe Doering) will “address Impact” on the show

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Susan, and Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Tenille Dashwood, Taylor Wilde, Rachael Ellering, Havok and Rosemary

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.