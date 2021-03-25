ROH star Josh Woods recently appeared on the Shining Wizards Wrestling podcast to hype up tomorrow’s 19th Anniversary pay per view, where Woods takes on former world champion Dalton Castle. Highlights from his interview can be found below.

On teaming up with Silas Young and his desire to be Pure Champion:

I don’t know. All progress is good progress, right? If any one of those routes leads me to a championship run, I don’t really care which one does it. If someone had a gun to my head, and they say alright pick one, I’d probably say um, I guess I’d probably say the PURE title. Shhh don’t tell Silas. I enjoy that more. I enjoy kind of being able to do that just because I’ve been wrestling for so long and that’s essentially very niche for what I do. But I don’t know man. Apples and Oranges, right? Like you can compare them, they’re both fruits. They’re both great, but at the end of the day, they’re very different in their own. Like, I love what I’m doing with Silas. I love how much he’s helped me grow. Essentially I wouldn’t be, and I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I wouldn’t be as successful now doing the pure stuff or been in that opportunity had I not been with Silas. So you kind of have to give that credit there because I don’t think I’d be as far as I am right now without him. But like all birds, you must fly from the nest.

His preference over violent fights or pure wrestling: