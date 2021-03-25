ROH star Josh Woods recently appeared on the Shining Wizards Wrestling podcast to hype up tomorrow’s 19th Anniversary pay per view, where Woods takes on former world champion Dalton Castle. Highlights from his interview can be found below.
On teaming up with Silas Young and his desire to be Pure Champion:
I don’t know. All progress is good progress, right? If any one of those routes leads me to a championship run, I don’t really care which one does it. If someone had a gun to my head, and they say alright pick one, I’d probably say um, I guess I’d probably say the PURE title. Shhh don’t tell Silas. I enjoy that more. I enjoy kind of being able to do that just because I’ve been wrestling for so long and that’s essentially very niche for what I do. But I don’t know man. Apples and Oranges, right? Like you can compare them, they’re both fruits. They’re both great, but at the end of the day, they’re very different in their own. Like, I love what I’m doing with Silas. I love how much he’s helped me grow. Essentially I wouldn’t be, and I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I wouldn’t be as successful now doing the pure stuff or been in that opportunity had I not been with Silas. So you kind of have to give that credit there because I don’t think I’d be as far as I am right now without him. But like all birds, you must fly from the nest.
His preference over violent fights or pure wrestling:
That’s a good question man, because I guess if you break my background down in the simplest form, combat sports has essentially kind of been my thing. If I had to pick a side, I think I’d still kind of go for the PURE thing because that’s just what I enjoy. That’s what I like doing. But if it came down to it and I actually had to step over that line and actually get in to the fight side, I’d be cool with that. I don’t fear anybody on this roster. I don’t fear anybody any time. If it came down to it, I think I’d be good with both sides, but if I had to pick one or the other to identify as, civil war style, I’m definitely going to go with being on the pure wrestling side because if I can’t outstrike you…hahaha, that’s not happening…I can definitely out wrestle you so I’m content either way. So, I’ll stick with the pure wrestling side. But Brody (King)’s not wrong man. The Foundation, and one of the pillars this company has been built on is pure wrestling, but it’s also the other side of that. The foundation has also been built upon violence, aggression, attitude so you can’t have one without the other. I wouldn’t mind jumping into that mix because, cool, I’ll out wrestle you, but if you want to start throwing hands and throwing strikes, sign me up for that too. I like that.