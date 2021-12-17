ROH TV Champion Josh Woods made an appearance on the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

Recent AEW Dark Match:

“I’m not sure I can talk about that. Everyone has their own contact system and some people just don’t want to be bothered about how to do things, so I don’t think I can actually say who specifically did what. But being in Ring of Honor and trying to be a good person regardless of what it can do to benefit me, I’ve just always tried to be a good person. The relationships that I’ve built and the caliber of person that I am helped me get to that point with the people that are there, so it’s nice having people who can vouch for the type of character I have. The in-ring work speaks for itself, as arrogant as that sounds, so I apologize. I don’t think I’m bad. I think having the relationships I have with the people that were here and are now there really helped me get that opportunity. That’s all I can say about that.”

Meeting Tony Khan:

“He was there and I did get to meet him. I spoke with him a little bit. He’s a freaking great guy. I’ve had a lot of really intimidating, authoritative figures in my life from coaches and peers that I’ve looked up to. I was super nervous. He was so humble and very approachable. Instantly that intimidation factor was gone. He was very welcoming and warm. It was nice, it was refreshing, and I can see why people love being there. I can see why people like Tony so much. I definitely like Tony.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription