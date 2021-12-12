Josh Woods defended the Pure Title against Brian Johnson at Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.
Woods went over in the contest to retain the title with his finisher.
Woods defeated Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor XVIII in September to win the title.