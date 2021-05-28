WWE has reportedly released Josiah Williams.

Williams, who made a name before signing with WWE with his “Wrestle & Flow” brand, was a part of the WWE cuts made this week, according to Fightful Select.

Williams originally signed with WWE in April 2019, but was later released in April 2020 along with other budget cuts. He was brought back in September 2020, and has been with the company until this week.

Williams has done most of his digital work with the WWE NXT brand and the WWE Performance Center. He once hosted the “On-Location with Josiah Williams” series for the WWE PC YouTube channel, and has done voiceover work, in addition to other behind-the-scenes work. He most recently did the theme song for Cameron Grimes, and has done the theme song for AEW’s Shawn Spears.

Williams’ biggest moment came when he performed a remix of Adam Cole’s theme song while accompanying Cole to the ring for his “Takeover: XXV” win over Johnny Gargano for the NXT Title.

As noted earlier this week, WWE has also parted ways with longtime announcer Tom Phillips. WWE has not confirmed either departure as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.