Big news regarding Vince McMahon potentially preparing to sell WWE.

CNBC’s Alex Sherman has released a new report stating that WWE has hired JP Morgan, the popular multinational investment bank and financial services holding company, to assist them with a potential sale. This comes shortly after Vince McMahon, who retired back in the summer of 2022 due to multiple sexual scandals, returned to the company’s board of directors this week.

According to the report, “WWE plans to talk to potential buyers before it makes a decision on TV rights renewal agreements.” Their television deals with USA and FOX don’t expire until 2024.

There is also a list of potential buyers revealed in the report, which includes, Comcast, Fox, Disney, Warner Bro. Discovery, Netflix, Amazon, Endeavor, and Liberty Media.