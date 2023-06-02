Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: JR Kratos

Date: 06/01/2023

Your Host: James Walsh

JR Kratos is a former NWA World Tag Team Champion who held the titles with Aron Stevens 3 years ago. Now, with Odenson as his new tag team partner, he enters the NWA’a Crockett Cup with his sights set on victory and, perhaps also on ending up across the ring from NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus who is paired with Chris Adonis.

Visit www.NationalWrestlingAlliance.com for viewing options for this weekend’s NWA Crockett Cup on June 3rd and 4th!

Visit www.WrestlingEpicenter.com for more great content like this interview. If you use this content for your news sites, please include a hot link back to our site! Thank you!

KRATOS:

On finding his love for pro wrestling:

“My Dad worked security for the Cow Palace in San Francisco and because of that, I would always get to go to all the wrestling shows there. I remember seeing the Ultimate Warrior and Papa Shango there one night and I said to my Dad, “This is what I want to do with my life.” But, life happened and I had other opportunities. But, an opportunity arose for me to get into wrestling here in Sacramento. And, I took it! And it has been a Hell of a ride so far, man!”

On the evolution of wrestling towards a smaller talent size:

“It definitely has turned into a little guy’s specticle, I would say. But, that works in my favor because I don’t have to do the flips and all that stuff. (laughs)|

On his style evolving from more high flying to a more power game:

“I did, I did when i first started. But, once you get in the business and you start to get educated and you start to develop your character, you start to play more to that side of the game. I’ll do it every once in a while! But, I definitely am not going to be doing it (flying) every week! (laughs)”

On which came first, the Kratos name or the God of War video game:

“(laughs) For me, the name came first. I was training and someone said, “You look like this guy Kratos from the God of War games.” I don’t really play video games so he pulled up a picture and showed me. I was like, “That dude looks bad ass!” It kind of stuck but as I’ve evolved, I kind of got away from the God of War and developed my own character. But, the Kratos name stuck. But, for me, it was definitely the name, not the game! (laughs)”

On being a former NWA Tag Team Champion with Aron Stevens, formerly Damien Sandow in WWE:

“Oh, man! We could do a whole episode just on that man and all that he taught me. Just to pull the curtain back a little bit, that man has helped my career tremendously. That man is so smart to the business. The way he puts together matches, dissects things, the way he tells stories, and makes everything make sense. That guy is like the wrestling gift! Anybody who has the chance to sit down and talk to him, they will walk away a better wrestler! It is like William Regal once said and gave him props, he’s the one that got away. But, he (Stevens) truly is, to me, one of the best. But, to be in the ring with him and to learn from him? It was career changing for me!”

On another person he learns from backstage in NWA:

“That is another one – Madusa! Obviously, I was aware of who she was but I had never met her but now… Just the way that she is backstage, her psychology, her approach to things… I really like it! I mean, it’s mean! She conveys realism so well! So, it is great to talk to her and get her pointers. She helps you understand that you don’t need all the bullshit and the gaga. Just go out there and be you! It is reassuring, you know? And, it is great to have people back there who have been there and done that… That is the thing about NWA, man. There is so much knowledge backstage and they are all so willing to help and grow the talent. It is such a great, great locker room!”

On coming on strong during the pandemic days of no crowds:

“Well, things hurt a lot more when you don’t have the crowd to feed off of! (laughs) Again, it really was a learning experience. The ability to go out there and still be able to deliver something for the fans was great. But, man, it definitely was a different experience to go out there in a quiet setting and the only other people out there were the camera guys. It was like, wow! But, it was still good that there were platforms for us to do it on. But, I remember having matches on New Japan Strong and thinking, “Damn, man. I wish this was in front of a full arena!” But, you know, it is what it is.”

On being paired with “Filthy” Tom Lawler in New Japan Strong:

“Oh God, man. That guy also became such a good friend but as a performer? Jesus! I mean, Tom is Tom. I’ve really been so fortunate to be paired with guys who are just so good. I love Tom because in reality, he is such a dangerous dude. But, him as a person? He’s so humble, funny, fun to be around, crazy as Hell! (laughs) He’s great. And, his psychology? He’s so great because he knows his character and he really plays to who he is. He doesn’t steer away from that at all and I really admire that. And, he’s doing really, really well obviously. And, again, he’s another guy to be around and sit down with and talk about things. He’s a kick ass person all the way around!”

On working the Impact Wrestling/NJPW Multiverse event WrestleMania weekend:

“That is a cool thing about being wrestlers is you’re able to put things aside and go and have a great show and work together. Getting to work with Impact Wrestling, which was always a goal of mine, was great. I got to see a lot of guys I’ve admired, some guys I know personally, and share a ring with. I had never met PCO ever. That was cool! (laughs) I look forward to getting a chance to do that again. And, the Impact locker room in general, it was really cool man. Everyone was there to put on a good show for the fans.”

On Billy Corgan as a boss and his vision for pro wrestling with the NWA:

“Billy is another one we could do a whole episode on! Just to talk to Billy and hear his story and the story of the Smashing Pumpkins, how his drive and his passion was to be one of the best bands and the best musicians in the world and to hear that struggle and that grind and to now see them as they are now and to see him perform in front of thousands and thousands of people… That all happened because they worked hard and they believed in what they were doing. So, to hear him talk about wrestling and his knowledge of wrestling and his vision for the NWA, it is an honor to be a part of because you know it is only going to get better! His vision for the NWA? It can be there and it is going to get there. But, just to have a guy like that in the driver’s seat and to be able to see that he’s not just blowing smoke up our ass because he’s done it before. Just the strategic moves he has for this company to get there, it is really cool to see.”

On the NWA Crockett Cup and being paired with Odinson:

“Spoiler alert, we win! (laughs) When they put us together, and I’m not kidding, it was almost unfair. I mean, we check all the boxes! Who is going to beat us? Odinson is a freaking house! The dude moves like he’s a lightweight, he’s strong as Hell, and he looks like a million bucks. You put us together, who is going to beat us? It is going to be a really cool weekend. We are the dark horse. But, we’re going to win it all!”

On the controversy over Tyrus and the Internet’s negativity towards him:

“As a talent, I hate him! (laughs) I want to be the World Champion! But, no, man. He’s a star and he’s a talent. He gets millions of views every night on Gutfeld, often on the number one show of the night. And, he’s another guy who plays to the psychology of what he looks like and how he is. He’s a huge, huge ass dude! He carries himself like that in the ring and obviously it is working well for him – He’s our World Champ! But, him being champion, I think it is good because he gets so much attention that I think it is doing good things for the NWA. He gets seen by millions every week, he has our belt on his shoulder, he’s proud to be our champion…. As a fan of his and looking outside of the ring, I think it is great. He’s a professional. But, as a wrestling talent, in the ring, no, I want to wrestle him and I want to beat him! (laughs)”

Ondream opponents:

“I have a wish list, sure. One of the guys on it is Tyrus! But, also, some of the Japanese guys I’ve been a fan of for years that now I share a locker room with. Suzuki, Tanahashi… Those kind of guys. And, another one, I don’t know why man but I think our styles would mesh well is Eddie Kingston.”