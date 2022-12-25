PW Mania recently conducted an interview with JT Energy, who most recently appeared as a cameraman on WWE SmackDown and was attacked by top superstar Bray Wyatt. Energy also discussed his future, getting to work with The Acclaimed in AEW, and more. Check out the highlights below.

The reaction to his appearance on SmackDown portraying a cameraman and getting attacked by Bray Wyatt:

“The general reactions from family, friends, and fans has been excitement; seeing someone they know, on the most well known Pro Wrestling Platform under the WWE banner. Bray Wyatt is a MegaStar and someone I was honored to work next to, but having a match on Monday Night RAW against Erick Rowan is what I still consider the biggest highlight in my Pro Wrestling career. My dream has always been to compete in a WWE ring, and when that happened in 2019, I knew my dream was no longer a dream; it was a reality that I achieved!”

AEW and The Acclaimed:

“Being able to work with one of the hottest tag teams in Pro Wrestling at the Target Center was a surreal experience! I believe it may have been the largest crowd I’ve ever competed in front of. Myself and Fowler have quite the history as opponents, but being able to team up was an experience we will share forever. I hope to return to AEW in 2023 and see what the future holds for JT Energy.”

His future:

“My continued goal in Pro Wrestling is to further myself as a performer in and out of the ring through each match and opportunity I have, no matter who I’m working for. I had 41 matches in 2022, and would like to match that number in 2023, while continuing to tell new stories and have new first time match-ups. I’m always looking to represent the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy to make my trainers proud each and every year.”