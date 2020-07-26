JTG Campaigning For A Matchup Against Cody Rhodes?

Former WWE star JTG took to Twitter to reveal a custom match graphic, which shows the Cryme Tyme member as a future challenger for the AEW TNT championship, and it’s current champion Cody Rhodes. JTG writes, “Interesting🤔…@CodyRhodes don’t you love Fan Art ?” The American Nightmare has yet to respond to the tweet even after being tagged.

Rhodes is set to defend the TNT title this Wednesday on Dynamite against indie superstar Warhorse. Whether he grants JTG a future opportunity remains to be seen. We’ll keep you updated.