JTG Campaigning For A Matchup Against Cody Rhodes?

Former WWE star JTG took to Twitter to reveal a custom match graphic, which shows the Cryme Tyme member as a future challenger for the AEW TNT championship, and it’s current champion Cody Rhodes. JTG writes, “Interesting🤔…@CodyRhodes don’t you love Fan Art ?” The American Nightmare has yet to respond to the tweet even after being tagged.
Interesting🤔…@CodyRhodes don't you love Fan Art ? pic.twitter.com/nkuhMV4ugS
— JTG (@Jtg1284) July 25, 2020
Rhodes is set to defend the TNT title this Wednesday on Dynamite against indie superstar Warhorse. Whether he grants JTG a future opportunity remains to be seen. We’ll keep you updated.
