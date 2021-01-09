Former WWE star JTG from Cryme Tyme recently spoke with Sportskeeda about a storyline idea he pitched to WWE involving WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, where Booker would have taken JTG under his wing much like in the film Rocky V. Hear the full angle below.

I pitched the muppet idea. I pitched the Rocky 5 idea. Was it Rocky 5? With Booker T, where he takes me under his wing because we had the same similar roots. You know, they were in a tag team, and now they single. […] And you know, he takes me under his wing, and then he gets me to a certain caliber. And then I want to do it on my own, and then he’d be like, ‘You’ve got to listen to me,’ and I’ll turn on him. I pitched that idea. That would have been amazing. I loved that idea. That’s my favorite one.