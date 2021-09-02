During his recent interview with The Wrassingh Show industry star JTG spoke about his appearance in the NWA, and how he nearly missed out on working with the promotion due to a television series he got cast in back in Los Angeles. Highlights from the interview are below.

How his NWA appearance came about:

I almost wasn’t able to make the booking because that same week I was scheduled to shoot a TV series in LA and I called one of the people in charge and was like, ‘is this guaranteed? You haven’t given me any paperwork to sign and I’m slated for these two days.’ I told them I had potential interest from the NWA and I definitely wanted to do it. They called the director and producers to see if they could reschedule my dates for another time. They didn’t want to stop me from pursuing my career. Got the callback, ‘Yeah, we can reschedule, do your thing with NWA.’ I called NWA and was on my way.

Praises the NWA locker room:

It’s amazing. I love working with them. The locker room is amazing. Everyone has the same vision and concept of wrestling. We’re there to tell a story and we all know that less is more.

How he hasn’t officially signed a contract with anyone:

I haven’t signed with anybody yet. I’m going to weigh out my options and take the best deal. Right now, NWA is home and I’ll treat it as such.

