During an appearance on WINCLY, JTG spoke on why it bothered him that Kofi Kingston was squashed by Brock Lesnar to lose his WWE Championship. Here’s what he had to say:

That bothered me a little bit that he lost it so quickly. Kofi could have got a great match out of Brock Lesnar. They both could have got a great match out of each other. It didn’t have to be pretty much a squash match, but that’s WWE, and they have their plans and you don’t really know the full story. You only see parts of it, and then you kind of want to see if it’s going to make sense later down the line. They might do something crazy that doesn’t make sense. ‘Okay, I didn’t like that.’ Let’s see where they going with it, and you just have to pretty much trust them.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.