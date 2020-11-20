During his appearance on the Chris Van Vliet show where he campaigned for Shad Gaspard to get WWE’s Warrior award, JTG says he was scolded backstage from an unnamed Hall of Famer for stealing his signature moves. He doesn’t go into details about who yelled at him or what moves were in question, but does mention that it was during his entrance. In their debut, JTG was very hyped up and did several different moves on the way down the ramp.

“I got into trouble with a veteran, a Hall Of Famer. He accused me of stealing — what do you call it? His taunt. You watched my first match, me and Shad [Gaspard’s] debut match and when I came out, I was just hype. My hands were all over the place. As you can see, my chain fell off and I was just in my zone. I’m not even thinking and then I have my match and then, after the match we had a segment with Booker T. It went great, and then I’m on cloud nine. I’m like, ‘Life is great right now. I just performed — had a live match, it went great, at Staples Center, L.A.’ I wasn’t living in L.A. at the time. I was still living in Kentucky so L.A. to me was like oh my gosh and then I just did a backstage segment with Booker T and Sharmell, King Booker and that went great, everybody loved it, I’m on cloud nine like life is great, and then a certain Hall Of Famer comes up to me and said, ‘I told you already about your hand gestures and keeping your mind –’ and he just belittles me in front of… I’m on cloud — I’m just up there and that is brought right back down. I got humbled real quick like, ‘I didn’t… what?’ And then… I calmed down. What am I gonna do? I’m the new guy. Do you think I’m gonna yell at this, say something back to this Hall Of Famer? All I could do was like — in my head, he’s wrong but I’m gonna be the professional, apologize and it won’t happen again. I couldn’t come out — I waited for some time to pass by before I could let loose again but I had to be on my P’s and Q’s.”