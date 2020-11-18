Pro-wrestling star JTG was the latest guest on the Chris Van Vilet show to discuss the passing of his long-time friend and Cryme Tyme partner Shad Gaspard, and how he thinks Gaspard should receive the Warrior Award. Highlights are below.

How Shad Gaspard should receive the Warrior Award:

“He definitely should. I don’t know what’s a bigger heroic act than putting his life on the line for his son. But honestly, he would have done it if it was another child. If it was me, he probably would have did the same exact thing.”

Says he thinks about his friend Shad every day:

“Every day. I’ve got a lot of photos in my room of Shad. I have so many photos of Shad in my phone. When I’m scrolling, I can’t get away from him. But it’s a good thing though.”

How close their relationship was:

“I don’t know if a lot of people know this but me and Shad were best friends. We were like brothers. We were pretty much like family. I spent a few Thanksgivings with him and his family. If I had an issue or financial problem or if I just had like personal problems, he was there for me. He was always there for me.”

Check out a teaser of the interview below.