The massive Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger has cleared its final legal hurdle, a development with obvious relevance to All Elite Wrestling.

Deadline reports that U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín has approved the September 21 settlement between Paramount and a group of state Attorneys General who sued to block the merger. With the settlement approved, the deal is now on track to formally close as soon as next week.

For AEW, there are no immediate changes to its television or streaming agreements. The company remains under a multi-year media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, with Dynamite and Collision airing on TBS and TNT while also streaming on HBO Max. AEW pay-per-view events are also distributed through HBO Max.

The merger is nevertheless noteworthy for the wrestling business because Paramount already has extensive ties to TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC.

Paramount entered into a seven-year agreement with TKO that made Paramount+ the exclusive U.S. home of UFC beginning in 2026, including all numbered UFC events and Fight Nights, with select events also airing on CBS.

Once the merger closes, AEW’s primary media partner will therefore be controlled by a company that also has a major long-term relationship with WWE’s corporate sibling UFC.

There has been no indication that the merger will alter AEW’s existing WBD agreement, and AEW and WBD previously announced their current deal as a multi-year partnership.

We’ll keep you posted as additional details regarding the Paramount-WBD merger and any potential impact on AEW become available.