An update has surfaced regarding the lawsuit filed against AEW, Tony Khan and Ian Riccaboni by Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins back on September 4.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the judge has approved the sealing of their talent contracts, which are submitted as exhibits, and the redactions in their complaint that references their contracts.

“The judge in the Kevin Kelly & Tate Twins lawsuit against AEW has approved the sealing of their talent contracts (which are submitted as exhibits) and the redactions in their complaint that references their contracts,” Thurston wrote. “It would have otherwise been the first time any AEW talent contracts were made public.”

AEW released the following statement a few weeks ago regarding the lawsuit:

“AEW does not comment on pending litigation.”

We will keep you posted.