A Connecticut Superior Court judge has rejected Dr. Carlon Colker’s motion to dismiss a legal petition brought by former WWE employee Janel Grant, allowing her to move forward with efforts to gather evidence from Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness. Grant alleges that Vince McMahon directed her to seek treatment at the clinic and is now permitted to begin discovery, which could include obtaining documents, communications involving McMahon, and testimony from Colker and Peak Wellness as she evaluates potential civil claims against them.

Brandon Thurston of POSTWrestling.com clarified that this legal action is a state-level pre-suit bill of discovery, separate from Grant’s ongoing federal lawsuit against WWE, McMahon, and former executive John Laurinaitis. It is also distinct from the defamation lawsuit Colker recently filed in federal court against Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis.

Colker’s legal team argues that they have already complied with Grant’s requests by providing her lawyers with electronic copies of her medical and billing records. They submitted emails to the court showing when those documents were sent as evidence of cooperation.

Grant’s legal representatives claim she made over 60 visits to Peak Wellness between 2019 and 2022 under McMahon’s direction. They also allege that the clinic administered supplements and infusions without properly informing her of what she was being given—accusations Colker firmly denies.