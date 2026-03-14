A legal battle tied to the ongoing fallout from the lawsuit involving Janel Grant, WWE, and Vince McMahon has taken another step forward in court.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and POST Wrestling, a judge has denied an early attempt to dismiss Dr. Carlon Colker’s defamation lawsuit against attorney Ann Callis, who represents former WWE employee Janel Grant.

As Thurston reported, Judge Sarah F. Russell rejected Callis’ motion to have the case thrown out at this early stage of the proceedings. Russell is also the judge overseeing Grant’s separate lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon.

Featured below is an excerpt from Thurston’s write-up:

Russell, who is also presiding over Grant’s lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon, was unconvinced by arguments from the Callis side that Colker is a public figure. The defendants’ motion to dismiss the case at this phase largely hinged on their argument that the doctor, and his clinic by association, were public figures. Individuals and entities that courts determine are public figures generally face a higher burden of proof in defamation cases. They need to show the defendant acted with “actual malice,” meaning the defendant knew the statement was false or acted with reckless disregard for its truth or falsity. Private figures, on the other hand, generally only need to show that the defendant made a false and damaging statement.

The lawsuit was filed by Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness, against Callis and the law firm where she is a partner, Holland Law. The case centers on comments Callis made during a press call and in a press release issued in October 2024 regarding Colker’s treatment of Grant.

Callis alleged at the time that Colker “violated ethical and medical standards when he injected unknown substances into Janel’s body and directed her to take unlabeled pills while dismissing her basic questions about those drugs,” along with other claims about Colker’s medical care involving Grant.

Colker has strongly denied those accusations.

With the motion to dismiss now denied, the defamation case will move forward as the broader legal situation surrounding Grant’s lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon continues to play out.