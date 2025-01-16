United States District Judge Sarah F. Russell of Connecticut issued a ruling today regarding Janel Grant’s request for a status conference in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis. The judge denied the motion.

Judge Russell clarified that the prior stay (pause) on the lawsuit has been lifted, allowing Grant to file her amended complaint against the defendants by January 31. Any arguments she wishes to present can be included in this filing.

Additionally, the judge ruled that WWE and McMahon’s efforts to move the case to arbitration are denied for now. The court will reconsider the arbitration request if Grant fails to file an amended complaint by the January 31 deadline.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)