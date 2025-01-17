Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Karen A. Foxman has denied WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s request to have her prison sentences run concurrently. The ruling, issued on January 14, 2025, states:

“On November 27, 2023, Defendant was sentenced on the following counts: (1) DUI Causing Death to a Human or Unborn Child, (2) Driving with a Suspended/Revoked License Causing Death or Serious Injury, and (3)-(7) DUI with Damage to a Person.

For Count 1, Defendant was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment (with a four-year mandatory minimum) followed by eight years of probation. For Count 2, Defendant received a sentence of 10.6625 years’ imprisonment, to run consecutively with Count 1. For Counts 3-7, Defendant was sentenced to 364 days in the custody of the Volusia County Sheriff.

In her motion, Defendant requested the Court modify her sentence by allowing the incarceration periods for Counts 1 and 2 to run concurrently or to grant other appropriate relief.

Defendant stated she is remorseful and outlined her rehabilitation efforts while incarcerated at Lowell Correctional Institution. These include completing a Culinary Arts program, becoming a teacher’s aide in a GED classroom, and speaking to youthful offender inmates. She also provided details about her housing and employment plans upon release.

While the Court acknowledges Defendant’s efforts, the request to modify the sentence is denied.

Accordingly, it is ORDERED AND ADJUDGED that Defendant’s pro se ‘Motion to Reduce/Modify Sentence’ is DENIED.”