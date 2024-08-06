Judge Jeffrey Meyer has denied Vince McMahon’s request to uphold a court-ordered stay in the lawsuit brought by Janel Grant.

On July 16th, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported that former WWE employee Janel Grant’s lawyers have submitted a pre-action discovery petition against Dr. Carlon Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness, Inc. Grant alleges that she was directed to the clinic by Vince McMahon in November 2019 and received undisclosed treatments, including pills and I.V. infusions.

McMahon attempted to enforce the court-ordered stay to block Grant from requesting these records. He argued that Grant breached the federal stay order by seeking discovery from Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness.

The filing indicates that on May 30, Grant had agreed to pause the lawsuit for six months while the federal investigation into McMahon proceeded. You can read it in full below.