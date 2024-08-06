Judge Jeffrey Meyer has denied Vince McMahon’s request to uphold a court-ordered stay in the lawsuit brought by Janel Grant.
On July 16th, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported that former WWE employee Janel Grant’s lawyers have submitted a pre-action discovery petition against Dr. Carlon Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness, Inc. Grant alleges that she was directed to the clinic by Vince McMahon in November 2019 and received undisclosed treatments, including pills and I.V. infusions.
McMahon attempted to enforce the court-ordered stay to block Grant from requesting these records. He argued that Grant breached the federal stay order by seeking discovery from Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness.
The filing indicates that on May 30, Grant had agreed to pause the lawsuit for six months while the federal investigation into McMahon proceeded. You can read it in full below.
ORDER DENYING MOTION TO ENFORCE COURT’S STAY ORDER (Doc. # 77). Defendant McMahon has filed a motion to enforce the Court’s stay order, and the Court has received and reviewed various sealed filings with respect to the motion. The motion stems from a bill of discovery action initiated by plaintiff Grant in Connecticut state court against certain non-parties to this action. The Court does not interpret its entry of the stay order to apply to state court proceedings that are outside the scope of discovery prescribed by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure governing the conduct of discovery in federal court litigation. Federal district courts do not ordinarily regulate or sit in review of proceedings in state courts, and the Court’s stay order did not purport to extend to any state court proceedings. If there is any objection to state court proceedings, relief should be should in state court rather than in this Court. Accordingly, the Court DENIES defendant McMahon’s motion to enforce the Court’s stay order for failure to show that there has been a violation of the Court’s stay order. It is so ordered. Signed by Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer on 8/6/2024. (Lewis, D) (Entered: 08/06/2024)