A major legal battle tied to one of WWE’s darkest chapters is moving forward.

But not without some adjustments from the court.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported on X that a judge has officially ruled the long-running lawsuit involving former WWF ring boys will continue, keeping the case active despite multiple attempts to shut it down.

Filed back in October, the lawsuit alleges that Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, WWE, and TKO were aware of, and failed to stop, the sexual abuse of underage boys by former ring announcer Mel Phillips.

Phillips, who passed away several years ago, was removed from the company in 1992 after the accusations surfaced publicly.

Over time, the list of plaintiffs has expanded to eight individuals, with longtime WWE official Pat Patterson and former WWE performer Koko B. Ware also named in the filings.

Attempts from the defense to get the lawsuit dismissed have been repeatedly unsuccessful.

According to Thurston, Judge James Bredar of the U.S. District Court in Maryland issued a ruling and a 48-page opinion outlining how the case will proceed, specifically separating which plaintiffs have valid claims against which defendants.

Thurston wrote, “The defendants had asked the court to dismiss all the claims for lack of jurisdiction among other reasons. This ruling narrowly rejects that motion. The defendants’ filings up to this point nor the judge have responded yet to the merits of the ring boys’ claims of abuse.”

One of the plaintiffs, identified as John Doe 7, is no longer part of the case. His claims were “dismissed without prejudice,” leaving the door open for a potential refile if new evidence or qualifying circumstances arise before the statute of limitations expires.

As it stands:

* John Does 2 and 6 will continue forward with claims specifically against Linda McMahon

* All remaining plaintiffs’ claims will continue against Vince McMahon and WWE/TKO

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this story continue to surface.

