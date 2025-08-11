A judge has issued two rulings in Janel Grant’s ongoing lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and Dr. Carlon Colker.

Judge David Bothwell denied a request from Grant’s legal team to depose Dr. Colker at this stage, stating there were no extraordinary circumstances affecting Grant’s ability to testify, and that Colker’s testimony could be taken at a later time.

In a separate ruling, Judge Bothwell approved a request for Grant’s medical and communication records. However, defense attorney Frank Silvestri indicated that Colker is expected to object to turning over certain documents.

(H/T: Brandon Thurston & POST Wrestling)