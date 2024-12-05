Judge James K. Bredar has approved WWE’s request to pause the “ring boy” lawsuit while awaiting a decision from the Maryland Supreme Court regarding the Child Victims Act. A ruling is anticipated before August 31, 2025.

On Monday, WWE submitted a motion to stay the case, arguing that the outcome of the Maryland Supreme Court’s decision on the Act could be pivotal.

The motion stated:

“If the [Child Victims Act] is found to be unconstitutional, the claims here cannot go forward. Given that circumstance, it is appropriate and even necessary to stay this matter until the Supreme Court of Maryland decides that fundamental and potentially case-determinative issue.”

The lawsuit, filed on October 23, accuses WWE, Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, and TKO of failing to protect “ring boys” from sexual abuse.

Filed on behalf of five survivors identified as John Does, the suit alleges that the survivors were groomed and abused by Mel Phillips, WWE’s former ring crew boss and announcer.

The complaint cites multiple examples suggesting that Phillips’ actions were widely known among WWE personnel and talent.

