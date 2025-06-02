John Laurinaitis has officially been removed as a defendant in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and WWE.

According to recent developments, Laurinaitis will now be assisting Grant in her ongoing legal case.

The United States District Court for the District of Connecticut formally dismissed Laurinaitis from the case on May 30, with the dismissal order reading as follows:

Defendant John Laurinaitis is dismissed from this action with prejudice. The court respectfully directs the clerk to terminate Mr. Laurinaitis from the action.



Signed by Judge Sarah F. Russell

Grant’s lawsuit accuses McMahon of luring her with promises of career advancement, then allegedly exploiting her and trafficking her to other men within the company.

In 2022, she signed a nondisclosure agreement with McMahon in exchange for a $3 million settlement meant to prevent her from speaking publicly about their relationship. Grant claims she only received $1 million of that amount before payments ceased. Her suit aims to void the NDA and seeks additional financial compensation.

Meanwhile, McMahon and WWE are working to have the matter moved into arbitration.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface regarding the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit with Vince McMahon and WWE.