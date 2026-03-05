More details surrounding the WWE shareholder lawsuit tied to the company’s 2023 merger are set to become public.

According to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, a judge has ruled in favor of unsealing previously redacted information in filings related to the shareholder suit over the sale of WWE.

Back in December, Thurston submitted a formal notice of challenge in the Chancery Court of Delaware. Thurston argued that multiple redactions included in the filings were overly broad, particularly those involving financial offers submitted by potential bidders during the sale process.

One of the groups involved in the bidding, KKR, had concealed specific details of its proposal. The firm maintained that revealing the terms of its bid would violate confidentiality and potentially cause harm, arguing that public disclosure could discourage future bidders if they believed their offer details might later become public.

Thurston pushed back on that claim, contending that the circumstances surrounding KKR’s bid were particularly relevant to the case. He argued that KKR’s offer included conditions tied to the participation of Vince McMahon in the sale process.

Vice Chancellor Travis Laster issued his ruling on March 4. While he agreed that certain personal details, such as the cell phone numbers of individuals involved, should remain protected, he rejected KKR’s request to continue keeping the bidding terms confidential.

According to the court’s decision, KKR entered into a confidentiality agreement with WWE during the sale process.

However, the court noted that such agreements do not override the need for transparency when legal disputes arise. The ruling also stated that when KKR entered the bidding process, the firm was aware that litigation could potentially follow.

As a result of the decision, both parties are now required to file updated public versions of the documents, removing the redactions that KKR had sought to maintain.

The newly unsealed information is expected to provide further insight into the bidding process that ultimately led to WWE’s merger in 2023.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the WWE merger lawsuit continue to surface.