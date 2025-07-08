A Connecticut judge has ruled in favor of Janel Grant in her ongoing legal battle against Dr. Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness.

On Monday, Judge Colleen Zingaro of the Connecticut Superior Court granted Grant’s bill of discovery, ordering both sides—Grant’s team and the defense—to submit scheduling proposals for the next steps in the case.

Grant initially filed a pre-action discovery petition last year in an effort to obtain her medical records from the clinic. The latest ruling follows a broader push from Grant’s legal team, who recently sought documents from Vince McMahon and WWE—ranging from internal board materials and NDA drafts to communications between McMahon and Colker that were reviewed by federal investigators.

Those specific requests prompted WWE and McMahon to file an appeal aimed at blocking the discovery process.

As previously reported, Grant’s lawsuit alleges that Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness played a role in enabling her alleged abuse by administering unapproved substances that allowed McMahon to exert control over her. Grant also contends that the clinic has failed to fully turn over her treatment records.

Dr. Colker fired back in May with a defamation countersuit against Grant’s attorney Ann Callis and the Holland Law Firm, insisting that all medical records had been disclosed and seeking punitive damages in response.