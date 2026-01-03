A new legal wrinkle has emerged in the ongoing disputes connected to Janel Grant’s lawsuits.

Attorneys for Dr. Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness Inc. have formally appealed a Connecticut judge’s order requiring them to produce billing records by January 12 that could show Vince McMahon paid for Grant’s medical expenses. The notice of appeal was filed Tuesday with the Connecticut Superior Court, pushing back on a December 11 ruling from Judge David Bothwell.

While the specific grounds for the appeal have not yet been filed with the Connecticut Appellate Court, Colker’s legal team has previously argued the request goes beyond the limits of a bill of discovery, characterizing it as an improper “fishing expedition.” They have maintained they acted in good faith, stating they have already turned over hundreds of pages of documents and complied with court directives.

At issue are billing or payment records that list services as “paid” but do not identify who made the payments. Medical records have already been produced, but Grant’s attorney, Erica Nolan, said during a December 9 hearing that Colker’s counsel has continued to withhold the specific documents requested. Nolan has argued the plaintiffs are only seeking confirmation of payment, not private medical information.

Judge Bothwell questioned Colker’s attorney during the hearing about how a financial paper trail involving someone of McMahon’s means would be difficult to locate, while also noting it was the defendants’ responsibility to determine what materials fall under physician-patient privilege.

The Connecticut case is a pre-suit discovery action rather than a traditional civil lawsuit and is separate from Grant’s federal lawsuit against McMahon and WWE, in which she alleges sexual assault and trafficking. McMahon has denied the allegations, and that case remains pending as the court considers arbitration-related issues.

Separately, Colker is also pursuing a defamation lawsuit in federal court against Grant’s attorney Ann Callis.

(H/T: POST Wrestling)