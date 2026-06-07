The panel is officially set for the upcoming Mr. NXT competition.

WWE NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced the three judges who will oversee the Mr. NXT contest between Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels on next week’s episode of NXT.

The competition has become one of the more talked-about segments leading into the June 9 show, with both competitors looking to make an impression in front of a celebrity-filled judging panel.

According to Stone, the judges for the event will be EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke, Kit Wilson, and comedian Matt Mathews.

The pageant-style competition will feature three categories designed to test the contestants in different areas.

Participants will be judged on their attire, talent, and public speaking abilities as they compete for Mr. NXT bragging rights.

A unique lineup of judges.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT Results coverage.

BREAKING NEWS! Signed, sealed and THIS Tuesday @TheCW_Sports I’m going to deliver these 3 judges for the 1st ever NXT Beauty Pageant.@WWE pic.twitter.com/VPQjD04flL — Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) June 7, 2026