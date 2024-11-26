– Ahead of Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, WWE has released a special installment of WWE Playback. On the November 26 episode of the digital series, The Judgment Day trio of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio sit down together to watch back the WarGames 2023 match from last year’s WWE Survivor Series show. Check out the complete 35-plus minute video embedded below.

– Also new on the official WWE Vault YouTube channel, a special episode of WWE Retrospective was released. The 20-plus minute video, which you can view below, features two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Nash watching back his greatest career moments, including the infamous MSG Curtain Call, the formation of the nWo and more.

– As noted, WWE released special never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk’s memorable return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who is prominently featured in the video, wrote via X: “The night that froze hell, broke the internet… and changed everything. Never-before-seen footage from CM Punk’s return at last year’s Survivor Series has been revealed.”